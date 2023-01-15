 Skip to content

Chrono Ark update for 15 January 2023

Chrono Ark 1.9999 T - Hot Fix

Patchnotes via Steam Community

버그 수정

  • Fixed a bug where the event did not occur while the Red Wilderness story was in progress.

  • Fixed a bug where backup data after 2023 was not saved.

  • Electric Whirlwind - Flurry : Sheathe effect damage 100% -> 75%

