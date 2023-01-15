Chrono Ark 1.9999 T - Hot Fix

버그 수정
-
Fixed a bug where the event did not occur while the Red Wilderness story was in progress.
-
Fixed a bug where backup data after 2023 was not saved.
-
Electric Whirlwind - Flurry : Sheathe effect damage 100% -> 75%
