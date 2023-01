Share · View all patches · Build 10325845 · Last edited 15 January 2023 – 12:06:11 UTC by Wendy



Hey drivers! The first update is in 2023. There are some important fixes.

Steam Cloud has been changed to manual mode. In the save slot selection, you can now load and unload saves to/from the cloud and see the information on the save.

Fixed all of the achievements.

Winter in the garage has been removed.

There are now a maximum of 28 cars in the garage, rather than 21 as before.

Other minor fixes.

See you soon!