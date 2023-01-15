-
Part of Stage 6 was changed to a color scheme that is easier on the eyes.
-
Fixed a problem in the Final Stage where the player was able to climb places that were originally unclimbable.
LOST EGG 3: The Final update for 15 January 2023
Fixed (Ver 1.0.6)
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update