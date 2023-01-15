 Skip to content

Aurum - Unified Extendable Work & Gaming Overlay update for 15 January 2023

Steam login crash hotfix

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

A patch has been aplied to a bug that caused Aurum to crash when it started without Steam running and crashed when Steam was launched.

