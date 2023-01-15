A patch has been aplied to a bug that caused Aurum to crash when it started without Steam running and crashed when Steam was launched.
Aurum - Unified Extendable Work & Gaming Overlay update for 15 January 2023
Steam login crash hotfix
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Aurum Content Depot 1172461
