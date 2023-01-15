 Skip to content

Wavecade update for 15 January 2023

v1.3.1 update out now!

Share · View all patches · Build 10325599 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This update has many bug fixes:

  • Fixed a bug where waves spontaneously stop spawning blocks.
  • Fixed framerate issues when the camera's field of view changed such as using a nade or the player being impacted.
  • App will not mute other audio sources while the app is opened.
  • App now loads settings correctly.
  • Fixed UI overlaps on customize menu UI. Safe area is respected on customization UI.
  • Fixed an issue on the charge UI fill amount overflowing if charge was held too long.
  • New auto fire option (Enabled by default) go to Settings > Gameplay to change this.
  • Shows amount of players who are playing online games in a match. You will be able to see if it is full and try again later.
  • Timer on game modes that have time limits.
  • Pause button always shown if touch controls are not enabled.

