v1.3.1 update out now!

This update has many bug fixes:
- Fixed a bug where waves spontaneously stop spawning blocks.
- Fixed framerate issues when the camera's field of view changed such as using a nade or the player being impacted.
- App will not mute other audio sources while the app is opened.
- App now loads settings correctly.
- Fixed UI overlaps on customize menu UI. Safe area is respected on customization UI.
- Fixed an issue on the charge UI fill amount overflowing if charge was held too long.
- New auto fire option (Enabled by default) go to Settings > Gameplay to change this.
- Shows amount of players who are playing online games in a match. You will be able to see if it is full and try again later.
- Timer on game modes that have time limits.
- Pause button always shown if touch controls are not enabled.
