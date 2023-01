Share · View all patches · Build 10325569 · Last edited 15 January 2023 – 14:09:03 UTC by Wendy

This patch focuses on all the reported crashing bugs.

Some bugs were hard to reproduce but we attempted to fix all of them. So if you encounter any crashing bug, repeating or not, please report the bug to us!

We read all the bug report via emails so please keep send them.

Thank you for all the bug reports!

