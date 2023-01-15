- Fall damage has been reduced by 50%, and the "safe" height tolerance has been increased
- Boss modifiers should no longer affect invasions
- NPCs are no longer affected by gravity
- FIxed an issue with automatic sliding doors not being harvestable
- Fixed an issue with flamethrower visual effect not being visible if the FPS is low enough
- Dimensional Leap ability will no longer work if you try to teleport into solid blocks
Gelatine update for 15 January 2023
A bunch of hotfixes
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update