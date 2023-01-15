 Skip to content

Gelatine update for 15 January 2023

A bunch of hotfixes

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fall damage has been reduced by 50%, and the "safe" height tolerance has been increased
  • Boss modifiers should no longer affect invasions
  • NPCs are no longer affected by gravity
  • FIxed an issue with automatic sliding doors not being harvestable
  • Fixed an issue with flamethrower visual effect not being visible if the FPS is low enough
  • Dimensional Leap ability will no longer work if you try to teleport into solid blocks

