Bosses give feedback on their health (smoke).
Bosses are more aggressive when low on health.
Faster shield recharge and new particle effects.
Shadowed sprites and other graphical improvements.
Minimized framerate drops by preloading sprites.
Compatible mode with not 60 hz monitor refresh rates. Autodetect refresh rate.
Various bug fixes
SoundStorm update for 15 January 2023
Version 0.8.3 Updates
