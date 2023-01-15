 Skip to content

SoundStorm update for 15 January 2023

Version 0.8.3 Updates

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Bosses give feedback on their health (smoke).
Bosses are more aggressive when low on health.
Faster shield recharge and new particle effects.
Shadowed sprites and other graphical improvements.
Minimized framerate drops by preloading sprites.
Compatible mode with not 60 hz monitor refresh rates. Autodetect refresh rate.
Various bug fixes

Changed files in this update

Depot 2202401
Depot 2202402
