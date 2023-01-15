 Skip to content

X-Force Genesis update for 15 January 2023

X-Force Genesis

Share · View all patches · Build 10325472 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Player and drone changed speed
  • The sound of enemy explosions and the sound of player shots have been adjusted
  • The difficulty of the second stage boss has been changed
  • Minor fixes to the Background have been made
  • The speed of stages and enemies have been changed

Changed files in this update

X-Force Genesis Depot 1686471
