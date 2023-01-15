- Player and drone changed speed
- The sound of enemy explosions and the sound of player shots have been adjusted
- The difficulty of the second stage boss has been changed
- Minor fixes to the Background have been made
- The speed of stages and enemies have been changed
X-Force Genesis update for 15 January 2023
X-Force Genesis
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
X-Force Genesis Depot 1686471
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update