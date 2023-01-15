 Skip to content

方寸文明 update for 15 January 2023

v1.11

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. Fixed the incorrect age display caused by using Einstein;
  2. Fixed a bug that could get stuck when saving.
  3. Make small changes to the icon to make it easier to distinguish between levels;
  4. Fixed text display issues;

