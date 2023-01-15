- Fixed the incorrect age display caused by using Einstein;
- Fixed a bug that could get stuck when saving.
- Make small changes to the icon to make it easier to distinguish between levels;
- Fixed text display issues;
方寸文明 update for 15 January 2023
v1.11
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update