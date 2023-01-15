 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Bio Prototype update for 15 January 2023

Patch Note V0.3.4

Share · View all patches · Build 10325336 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via steamstore-a.akamaihd.net

Fixed a bug where Offspring kept attacking after death
Fixed a bug where monsters in Stage 2-5 may have 5x HP
Reduced Boss’s HP by 20%
Improved game performance
Improved controller support for main menu

Changed files in this update

Depot 1498041
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link