Fixed a bug where Offspring kept attacking after death
Fixed a bug where monsters in Stage 2-5 may have 5x HP
Reduced Boss’s HP by 20%
Improved game performance
Improved controller support for main menu
Bio Prototype update for 15 January 2023
Patch Note V0.3.4
