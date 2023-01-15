Terminus: Zombie Survivors - Update 0.9.7 (Beta)

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hey everyone!

I uploaded the beta version of Terminus 0.9.7. Updates include:

Added one new occupation

Added seven new traits

Added 51 new items

Added new fire system

Added new animal trapping system

Reworked crafting system

Reworked trading system

Backpack UI improvements and more

You can find full changes in the in-game patch notes, and I will notify you again when the update leaves beta.

Thank you for your feedback, which greatly helped me work on this version. If you have any opinions while playing, please let me know via discussion, comment, or email. I will reflect on them as much as possible during the beta. Please have fun playing. Thank you!

Note1: Some translations other than Korean and English may be missing in the beta version. I’ll try to add all translations soon!

Note 2: I will add the Steam achievement for the new occupation after the beta period ends. The game will save your records, and you can complete the achievement by launching the game after the beta ends without having to play again.

How to participate in beta: Go to your Steam Library > Select Properties by Right-clicking on Terminus > Select the Beta tab > Select the “beta – Beta branch.”

Best,

In-geon