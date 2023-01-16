Perspective-assist Mode, Rabbit Costume DLC, and Toon Rendering Update!

Hello everyone,
we've released a special update to celebrate Chinese New Year that we hope you'll enjoy!
We're introducing an all-new Perspective-assist mode. When you turn it on in settings, Shelia's model will be displayed on-screen. Shelia's model will only be displayed while moving and firing a weapon without aiming. The camera will revert to first-person when aiming, using skills, using the Light Blade, defending, and grappling.
We're also introducing 2 new costume DLC's to the lineup: The Cyber Rabbit and Rabbit School Uniform.
We've also added a toon redndering model to Shelia, simply press the home key in-game to switch models.
New Functions
- Perspective-assist mode
Shelia's model will only be displayed while moving and firing weapon without aiming. The camera will revert to first-person when aiming, using skills, using the Light Blade, defending, and grappling.
- New Rabbit School Uniform DLC for Shelia
- New Cyber Rabbit DLC for Shelia
- Toon rendering model added for Shelia
Press the home key in-game to switch models.
- Changed the tiger doll with a rabbit doll in the car chase mission
Optimizations
- Optimized NPC character models and improved frame rate.
- Optimized the lightning effects of the Six-armed Emperor's lightning attack and improved frame rate.
- Optimized GPU processing of the flame effects when the Giant King is in its second form.
- Optimized the "check weapon" action for the assault rifle to make the arm movement more natural.
- Optimized the motion blur after the sneaking mission.
- Adjusted the skins menu to show the newest skins first.
- Optimized Shelia's model in the skins menu so that her left arm is in a more natural position.
- Optimized the lighting in the skins menu.
Fixes
- Fixed an issue where cheking weapon with the crosshair turned off will prevent you from picking up items or shooting.
- Fixed an issue where players can attack while climbing.
Changed files in this update