Bright Memory: Infinite update for 16 January 2023

Perspective-assist Mode, Rabbit Costume DLC, and Toon Rendering Update!

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Hello everyone,

we've released a special update to celebrate Chinese New Year that we hope you'll enjoy!

We're introducing an all-new Perspective-assist mode. When you turn it on in settings, Shelia's model will be displayed on-screen. Shelia's model will only be displayed while moving and firing a weapon without aiming. The camera will revert to first-person when aiming, using skills, using the Light Blade, defending, and grappling.

We're also introducing 2 new costume DLC's to the lineup: The Cyber Rabbit and Rabbit School Uniform.
We've also added a toon redndering model to Shelia, simply press the home key in-game to switch models.


New Functions
  • Perspective-assist mode
    Shelia's model will only be displayed while moving and firing weapon without aiming. The camera will revert to first-person when aiming, using skills, using the Light Blade, defending, and grappling.
  • New Rabbit School Uniform DLC for Shelia
  • New Cyber Rabbit DLC for Shelia
  • Toon rendering model added for Shelia
    Press the home key in-game to switch models.
  • Changed the tiger doll with a rabbit doll in the car chase mission

Optimizations
  • Optimized NPC character models and improved frame rate.
  • Optimized the lightning effects of the Six-armed Emperor's lightning attack and improved frame rate.
  • Optimized GPU processing of the flame effects when the Giant King is in its second form.
  • Optimized the "check weapon" action for the assault rifle to make the arm movement more natural.
  • Optimized the motion blur after the sneaking mission.
  • Adjusted the skins menu to show the newest skins first.
  • Optimized Shelia's model in the skins menu so that her left arm is in a more natural position.
  • Optimized the lighting in the skins menu.

Fixes
  • Fixed an issue where cheking weapon with the crosshair turned off will prevent you from picking up items or shooting.
  • Fixed an issue where players can attack while climbing.

Changed files in this update

