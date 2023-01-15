 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Software Inc. update for 15 January 2023

Patch notes for Beta 1.4.6

Share · View all patches · Build 10325301 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changes

  • Added avoidance algorithm to avoid employees clipping into buildings and each other as much

Fixes

  • Fixed employee thumbnails missing beard textures
  • Fixed Big Brain trait being impossible to pick with high creativity in new game menu
  • Adjusted some floating point comparisons to reduce false positive wall intersection and room around room issues
  • Fixed not being able to place a duplicated room such that it is twisted around an existing room
  • Fixed out of stock notification breaking since changing when stock deduction is handled in previous patch

Changed files in this update

Software Inc. Windows Depot 362621
  • Loading history…
Software Inc. Linux Depot 362622
  • Loading history…
Software Inc. Mac Depot 362623
  • Loading history…
Software Inc. Window 64 Depot 362624
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link