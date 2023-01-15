Patch notes for Beta 1.4.6

Changes
- Added avoidance algorithm to avoid employees clipping into buildings and each other as much
Fixes
- Fixed employee thumbnails missing beard textures
- Fixed Big Brain trait being impossible to pick with high creativity in new game menu
- Adjusted some floating point comparisons to reduce false positive wall intersection and room around room issues
- Fixed not being able to place a duplicated room such that it is twisted around an existing room
- Fixed out of stock notification breaking since changing when stock deduction is handled in previous patch
