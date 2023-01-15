- make mine instruction work with resource node
- show p1, p2, p3 values on empty behavior registers
- made power grid slightly brighter
- made radar return number for resource or dropped items
- add prefab blueprints to library
- added codex entries in the hopes someone will read them...
- added and fixed some behavior instructions
- Upped amount of silica (I know!)
- reduced cost of silicon
- fix for reconstructing walls
- dont spawn into a locked faction in coop
- fix for home effect getting brighter
- Added visibility to beacons
- Fixed UI issues
- changed instances of Robotics Laboratory to Assembler
- deconstructor usability
- added power to later bots with no power
- Added 1M1S and 2x2 2M (back)
Desynced Playtest update for 15 January 2023
Alpha Patch Notes 15th Jan
Patchnotes via Steam Community
