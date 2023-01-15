 Skip to content

Desynced Playtest update for 15 January 2023

Alpha Patch Notes 15th Jan

Build 10325263 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • make mine instruction work with resource node
  • show p1, p2, p3 values on empty behavior registers
  • made power grid slightly brighter
  • made radar return number for resource or dropped items
  • add prefab blueprints to library
  • added codex entries in the hopes someone will read them...
  • added and fixed some behavior instructions
  • Upped amount of silica (I know!)
  • reduced cost of silicon
  • fix for reconstructing walls
  • dont spawn into a locked faction in coop
  • fix for home effect getting brighter
  • Added visibility to beacons
  • Fixed UI issues
  • changed instances of Robotics Laboratory to Assembler
  • deconstructor usability
  • added power to later bots with no power
  • Added 1M1S and 2x2 2M (back)

