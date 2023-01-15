World of Mystery v0.2.1 is Now Live!

- A mysterious tree has emerged in the city? People call it the Tree of Skill and you can receive skill points from it
- New License Quest for Level 24 to rank up!
- New Side Quest at level 11 involving a mysterious and disgusting monster!
- New area in the Outskirts? What kind of creature resides there?!
- New items in Exclusive Store?!
- Significant increase in rewards from Mini Quest and Dungeon
- Enemy balancing
- Fix bug tree of skill
- Fix bug skill point visual
==================================================================================
- Pohon misterius muncul di kota? Orang-orang menyebutnya Tree Of Skill dan katanya dapat memberikan poin skill
- Tersedia License Quest baru bagi Level 24 untuk naik ke pangkat berikutnya
- Side Quest baru di level 11 mengenai monster misterius yang menjijikan!
- Area baru di Pinggiran Kota? Ada makhluk apa disana!
- Ada barang baru di Toko Eksklusif bertema bakso?!
- Hadiah dari Mini Quest dan Dungeon ditambah signifikan
- Musuh balancing
- Fix bug tree of skill
- Fix bug skill point visual
Changed files in this update