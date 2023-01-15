 Skip to content

World Of Mystery update for 15 January 2023

World of Mystery v0.2.1 is Now Live!

Patchnotes
  • A mysterious tree has emerged in the city? People call it the Tree of Skill and you can receive skill points from it
  • New License Quest for Level 24 to rank up!
  • New Side Quest at level 11 involving a mysterious and disgusting monster!
  • New area in the Outskirts? What kind of creature resides there?!
  • New items in Exclusive Store?!
  • Significant increase in rewards from Mini Quest and Dungeon
  • Enemy balancing
  • Fix bug tree of skill
  • Fix bug skill point visual

==================================================================================

  • Pohon misterius muncul di kota? Orang-orang menyebutnya Tree Of Skill dan katanya dapat memberikan poin skill
  • Tersedia License Quest baru bagi Level 24 untuk naik ke pangkat berikutnya
  • Side Quest baru di level 11 mengenai monster misterius yang menjijikan!
  • Area baru di Pinggiran Kota? Ada makhluk apa disana!
  • Ada barang baru di Toko Eksklusif bertema bakso?!
  • Hadiah dari Mini Quest dan Dungeon ditambah signifikan
  • Musuh balancing
  • Fix bug tree of skill
  • Fix bug skill point visual

