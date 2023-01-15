Update 0.5.9!

The new update is now available!

Modifications:

Added an individual leveling system to each ship, with a maximum level of 20.

The perks system was changed, now they work independently for each ship. Depending on the level, different ones will be enabled to buy, and you can activate up to 3 simultaneously.

The perks can be bought with a new currency “Mechanical Parts” that you will only get by destroying the bosses of each level, or the refineries.

Initially, only the perks that were already implemented will be available, so that i can test the new system. In the next updates I will add more, some specific to each ship.

I am very happy with the progress, I think it will lead to very interesting combinations!

A special thanks to Alex Bourdages, for his input and ideas on this update!

I hope you enjoy!

