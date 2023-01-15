・New mode "Masterpieces" added! Defeat the best spell card of each character!
・Some fairy units have new or updated abilities. Let us help you with your strategy!
東方覚醒珠（※二次創作） ～ Fan-made Virtual Autography. update for 15 January 2023
"Masterpieces" Update! (Version 1.1.2)
