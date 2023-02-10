v1.34.1.1 - Optimizations and bug fixes

A new update has been released for BlastZone 2! (v1.34.1.1) This is a smaller update that includes optimizations, bug fixes, and refinements. The full release notes are listed below:

Improved event timing when doing screen wipes

-Previously used 2 passes to create this effect, now its all done with 1 pass -Generally provides a minor performance boost, but can improve performance by up to 5% for bosses for some systems -This optimization only works for the OpenGL 3.0 and 4.6 renderers --The OpenGL 1.5 renderer reverts to the old 2 pass approach, slightly reducing performance Fixed the player ship being occasionally being stuck in a glowing state during the ship selection screen

-This would occur when leaving a previous game while the player ship is taking damage The debug frame stats display now uses commas for the draw calls and particle count displays

As usual, to make sure you have the latest update, launch the game and check the lower left corner for “v1.34.1.1” or higher. Enjoy!