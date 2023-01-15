 Skip to content

Impasto update for 15 January 2023

Patch v1.0.7 Notes

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Impasto - Changelog - 1/14/2022 For Patch v1.0.7
  • Fixed a bug where pausing during cutscenes would allow player to move and would re-enable the hidden crosshair
  • Fixed a bug where used and removed keys would re-appear back in player inventory after re-loading save
  • Fixed transparent sets of stairs near The Blind Guitarist
  • Fixed minor typo in The Blind Guitarist's dialogue
  • Fixed incorrect voiceover audio for a line of dialogue with the First Old One
  • Fixed issue with Old Men music not looping if player does not talk to them
  • Fixed overlapping music during Two Old Men/Arrival/Stealth Tutorial areas
  • Fixed floating gravestone in the Church District graveyard
  • Fixed a bug where quitting the game after picking up the second music sheet, but before leaving the vault would cause progression issues

