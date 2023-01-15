Quality Update Released!

These probably come with their own set of issues but it's coming together! Hope you get to enjoy these updates this long weekend!
New Maps:
- Co-Op Jungle Map
- Bridge Ops Map (Inspired by Americas Army Map)
=========================================================
New Weapons:
- SOCOM
- Uzi
- MP5
- SAW
- Pump Shotgun
- AK47
- FAMAS
- RPG
========================================
New:
- Destruction System - Sedan, Boxes, Trees, Houses, Lights & More
- New Toggle Aim Down Sights
- New Loot System
- New A.I Combat Behaviors
- New A.I Chat Behaviors
- New Kill Rewards
- New Level Awards (+Armor, Random Object)
- Night-Vision Battery Indicator (1min)
- New Death sounds & actions
- New Save POW Reward
==================================
Improved / Fixed:
- Ragdoll fixed
- Faster Frames Per Second
Changed files in this update