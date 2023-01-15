Quality Update Released!

These probably come with their own set of issues but it's coming together! Hope you get to enjoy these updates this long weekend!

New Maps:

Co-Op Jungle Map

Bridge Ops Map (Inspired by Americas Army Map)

=========================================================

New Weapons:

SOCOM

Uzi

MP5

SAW

Pump Shotgun

AK47

FAMAS

RPG

========================================

New:

Destruction System - Sedan, Boxes, Trees, Houses, Lights & More

New Toggle Aim Down Sights

New Loot System

New A.I Combat Behaviors

New A.I Chat Behaviors

New Kill Rewards

New Level Awards (+Armor, Random Object)

Night-Vision Battery Indicator (1min)

New Death sounds & actions

New Save POW Reward

==================================

Improved / Fixed: