Portable Ops update for 15 January 2023

Quality Update Released!

Share · View all patches · Build 10325003 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

These probably come with their own set of issues but it's coming together! Hope you get to enjoy these updates this long weekend!

New Maps:

  • Co-Op Jungle Map
  • Bridge Ops Map (Inspired by Americas Army Map)

=========================================================
New Weapons:

  • SOCOM
  • Uzi
  • MP5
  • SAW
  • Pump Shotgun
  • AK47
  • FAMAS
  • RPG

========================================
New:

  • Destruction System - Sedan, Boxes, Trees, Houses, Lights & More
  • New Toggle Aim Down Sights
  • New Loot System
  • New A.I Combat Behaviors
  • New A.I Chat Behaviors
  • New Kill Rewards
  • New Level Awards (+Armor, Random Object)
  • Night-Vision Battery Indicator (1min)
  • New Death sounds & actions
  • New Save POW Reward

==================================
Improved / Fixed:

  • Ragdoll fixed
  • Faster Frames Per Second

