Hotfixes & News January 15

Hi! Some more hotfixes incoming,

I've made some more dialogue corrections and fixed missing background errors that were leftover. As a sidenote, most of these fixes are in the English language file so If you use any third party language translations or text modifications you probably need to update those or wait for them to be updated, or you wont have these fixes. Therefor we always recommend you to play with the original English language in the game until we have more official translations in the future.

We are looking for some translators for various languages so feel free to reach out to us on our community discord. Link in the community hub :)

I've developed a new tool to run through all the dialogue to doublecheck and verify missing backgrounds and missing names, and some other errors and I do believe we have caught most of them now. Still some text related things to sort out, and few music related things.

If you don't have music in the game, make sure that the option for music is enabled. It is enabled by default.

Fixed a misconfigured line in a beach house scene so it wouldn't show up.

Fixed a incorrect "MC" instead of name of player in a park scene,

Fixed one name error that we caught.

Fixed a few scene sounds

Removed a "different path" that is legacy from the replay menu.

Multiple corrections done in other files, various typos or clarifications.

Thanks for your patience and your support. Hope you enjoy the game we've made!

Kind Regards

Aesouh, Motkeyz Games