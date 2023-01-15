Fixes
- Tooltip clarification on Icarus' Quiver
- Fixed shotflak doing 0 damage to enemy projectiles, now just goes through them.
- Fixed interaction between minotaur and crusader that would cause a crash
- Sometimes players seem to have units that aren't properly rotated (maybe?)
- Potion shows selling tooltip on loot menu
- Armor not showing in upgrade menu
Balance
Deadly Inventor
- Removed saws 25% bonus against ground (undocumented)
- Saws don't hit enemy projectiles anymore.
Crusader
- Shield bash cast time 5 > 3
- Phalanx press 8 > 5
IceMage
- Fixed white out not slowing
- Added 5 damage to cold splinters
Changed files in this update