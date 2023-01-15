 Skip to content

The Wall Mustn't Fall update for 15 January 2023

0.5.7

The Wall Mustn't Fall update for 15 January 2023

0.5.7

Fixes

  • Tooltip clarification on Icarus' Quiver
  • Fixed shotflak doing 0 damage to enemy projectiles, now just goes through them.
  • Fixed interaction between minotaur and crusader that would cause a crash
  • Sometimes players seem to have units that aren't properly rotated (maybe?)
  • Potion shows selling tooltip on loot menu
  • Armor not showing in upgrade menu

Balance

Deadly Inventor
  • Removed saws 25% bonus against ground (undocumented)
  • Saws don't hit enemy projectiles anymore.
Crusader
  • Shield bash cast time 5 > 3
  • Phalanx press 8 > 5
IceMage
  • Fixed white out not slowing
  • Added 5 damage to cold splinters

