Everyone Moves With You update for 15 January 2023

Graphics Menu Fixed and Volume Saves Value

15 January 2023 · Build 10324942

Patchnotes via Steam Community

For our January update we have some more optimizations and just quality of settings fixed. More content will be added soon, more levels will be what I work on next.

In this update:

  • Adjust AMD FSR level into 5 different modes. Off, Quality, Balanced, Performance and Ultra Performance.
  • By default FSR is set to Quality. So, the game will run better for more users.
  • Volume for music will now save even after closing the game.
  • Volume slider will also be positioned in correct spot for the current volume value. Even after exiting the menu.
  • Graphics Menu is moved to a better spot in pause menu.
  • Main Menu Graphics menu is updated to look the same as graphics menu in pause menu.

