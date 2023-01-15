Tester Build Update v0.4.19 - Dash Fixes and New Root Menu Buttons!

Highlights
Dash Behavior Fixes
- Fixed major issue with dash behavior on analog sticks that resulted in a walk coming out when a dash was inputted. Analog dashes now properly have a frame of leeway, so you won’t end up getting stuck in your walk animation due to polling.
- Fixed a bug that prevented you from dashing while in walk_out.
- Fixed bug on analog inputs that caused an inconsistency in left vs right input behavior for dashes.
Root Menu
- Button Graphics Redesigned.
- It’s now clearer which button is highlighted and buttons have more stylistic flair.
Menus
General
- Added sound effect for clicking some buttons and toggles.
Controls
- “Save” button changed to “Rename”.
- Profile popup alignment adjustments.
Gameplay
- Removed option to jump straight to the character select screen.
- Currently, you need to interface with the title screen to load custom content, and if you load straight into the character select screen custom content is not loaded. This feature may be reintroduced later.
Playable Characters
Octodad
- Stand
- Corrected palette issue.
- Side Special
- Clean sketch added.
- Knockback cap on auto link increased (50 -> 75).
- Dust and sparkle effects added.
- Neutral Special
- Knockback cap on auto link added (75).
- Assist Call / Assist Call Air
- Sprites added.
- Crouch
- Realigned sprites.
- Down Tilt
- Realigned sprites.
Orcane
- Side Special
- Sprites added.
- Movement physics slightly adjusted (only visual changes, distances are the same).
- Down Special
- Reworked bubble behavior. Bubbles spawn every frame for 15 frames total, changed from every 4 frames for 60 frames total. As a result, bubble hitboxes are now out for 55 frames total. Base knockback reduced slightly (50 -> 45).
Fraymakers Character Template v0.1.2 (Download Source | Subscribe)
Up Air
- Knockback cap on auto link added (75).
Side Special
- Knockback cap on auto link added (75).
Up Special
- Knockback cap on auto link added (75).
Parry
- Visuals updated for parry_success and additional documentation added to parry_in and parry_success.
