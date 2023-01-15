All of this has been done for a while, but we've held off on releasing new elements into the game while we were building for stability. To celebrate the New Year, we've done a very thorough change to Goosechapel. There are also two new roles.



The first is the Stalker Goose! They are a lovesick goose who can track down their obsession. They can always pick someone new, because the heart is fickle.



The second new role is the Esper (!?). The Esper is psychic, and they could hear it every time a player complained about how weak they were. Every complaint felt like a knife in their brain. Enough was enough, and they decided to switch sides. The new Esper Duck can psychically invade another player's mind. Once they are inside, a timer will begin. The Esper can speak privately up until the timer hits zero, at which point the target dies.

The new 'Privacy' Mode was made at the request of a few streamers. Malicious players joined their game with offensive names in order to try to get their streams shut down.

Privacy Mode is specifically only for private games, and is selected when a game is formed. If a player joins a game with Privacy Mode on, their name is replaced with BIRD and then a number. Ultimately, any player hosting a private game is responsible for who enters, but we're sympathetic to the situation and only want to give an additional option. Public games will always be risky with who enters, and it is not advisable to stream a public game.

We've also added new limited time cosmetics to the shop.



We’re going to be releasing a limited time claw machine for the New Year. They will have their own tokens and they can be earned during this period, although we may extend this because the event is starting later than we would have wanted. If you have any of these tokens leftover at the end of the event, they will be converted into white tokens.

