344: Early Access 0.15.4 - January 15, 2022 10:25 PM EST

• Added Shadow Knight's exceptional Scourge set items.

• Added run speed to the character stat tab.

• Fixed the Stockade set's 5-piece bonus for magic find.

• Fixed two Crusader set items that were not plate. They are all plate from now on!

• Removed SHIFT+TAB previous target functionality since it overlaps with overlay hotkeys.

• The lag bar is no longer visible in single-player mode.