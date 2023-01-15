 Skip to content

Nevergrind Online update for 15 January 2023

Added Shadow Knight's exceptional Scourge set items!

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

344: Early Access 0.15.4 - January 15, 2022 10:25 PM EST
• Added Shadow Knight's exceptional Scourge set items.
• Added run speed to the character stat tab.
• Fixed the Stockade set's 5-piece bonus for magic find.
• Fixed two Crusader set items that were not plate. They are all plate from now on!
• Removed SHIFT+TAB previous target functionality since it overlaps with overlay hotkeys.
• The lag bar is no longer visible in single-player mode.

