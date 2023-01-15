This build fixes a progression issue in the basement in Chapter 1 introduced in v0.96 where all wall numbers mistakenly read "8".
Bug Fixes
- Fix a progression issue in the basement in Chapter 1 introduced in v0.96 where all wall numbers mistakenly read "8"
- Fix an issue where the roof boss in Chapter 3 could not be re-activated after fighting once and then leaving
- Fix an issue where Nightingale or friendly party members could be stuck in a "moving right" or "moving left" state after being hit through a room by a melee attack
- Fix an issue where more ghosts than intended could spawn into the same room in the Hedge Maze
- Fix an issue where the Arena was not marked 'safe' and so could have interlopers crashing the party from other rooms
- Fix an issue where you could not place traps or warding candles on the scaffolding above the poison pits at the bottom of the Byzantine Labyrinth
- Fix hiding being interrupted causing, in rare circumstances, monsters to not be able to see Nightingale until she hides again
- Fix the wording on the Ascended achievement to read "level up 40 times" instead of "reach level 40"
- Fix cases in Chapter 3 & 4 where a ? would mistakenly appear on the map even after finding all treasure
- Fix an issue where starting a new game after loading a save could cause an issue in the initial tutorial
- Fix an issue where the Golden Spear could be picked up multiple times
- Fix an issue where the Floating Failure in Chapter 3's secret passage died from the poison pool beneath her
- Fix an issue where the King's Eye would repeatedly play a "rock crumble" sound when in a cursed room
