Update 71 - Servers, Fixes and Improvements

Hey Everyone,
First of all – please accept our sincere apologies for the server disconnection and crashing issues of the past 30 hours – especially on server 3. We finally have this resolved, and scaling things up to support the increasing player population. Migrating server 3 to a stronger server tomorrow (all player data will be intact), and we also are adding two new fresh official servers tomorrow - PvP 2 and PvE 4.
And we have another solid update for you today!
We focused on server stability to fix the crashing issues, as well as worked on vehicle disappearing issues – the only one remaining happens is when flying to the other planets, please avoid that for now. Fixing that by tomorrow. This update also includes a range of fixes and improvements, as well as updated translation for German and Chinese versions. In addition we have done a lot of work on balancing crafting, item stats, weight and durability.
Our plan for the next few days is to continue with daily updates until every major issue is resolved. Meanwhile we are also pushing work on finishing offline singleplayer, and expect it to become available in a limited beta mode by next week.
Thanks so much for everyone
s support - we are truly blessed to have such an amazing community. Cant wait to get through the next few days of fixes and improvements and start dropping some new content and new features.
Please make sure to restart Steam to download the latest update. And once you launch the client you will see version 0.71 in the main menu bottom left corner
Now, lets take a look at what out update 0.71 has in store:
- Major improvements to server stability
- Major updates to the server code
- Fixed various issues causing players to disconnect from servers
- Fixed majority of issues with players crashing from the game
- Fixed most issues causing certain servers to disappear for a few minutes
- Added support for two new official servers – coming online this Sunday
- Fixed large number of errors with AI creatures glitching in all kind of ways
- Fixed major grieving exploit where player would jump on other players to damage or kill them
- Completely disabled square damage – to stop players exploiting that
- Major improvement to visuals on Beta Prairie planet – fixed the gloomy dark fog that made things look very bad
- Fixed various issues with logging out and back in while flying in a spaceship
- Reworked the starting Cryo Ships – players are not longer allowed to kill NPCs
- Reworked the starting Cryo Ship to make sure players cant get Outlaw status there
- Removed Mechs from the Cryo Ship – as they were causing various issues
- Additional fixes and improvements to the Cryo Ship – like getting lifts to work in the spawn area
- Major updated to the German localization – redid all the starting text, tutorials, and other changes
- Major updated to the Chinese localization – redid all the starting text, tutorials, and other changes
- Balanced the Weight, Value and Durability of the Makeshift: Backpack, Pistol, Shotgun, Shovel, SMG, Sniper Rifle, Vehicle Turret, Land Mine, Grenade, Fishing Rod.
- They now have the correct weight and a little extra value making it worth crafting instead of purchasing,
- Re-Balanced Crude Oil It now weight a 5th of the original weight.
