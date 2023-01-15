Update 71 - Servers, Fixes and Improvements

Hey Everyone,

First of all – please accept our sincere apologies for the server disconnection and crashing issues of the past 30 hours – especially on server 3. We finally have this resolved, and scaling things up to support the increasing player population. Migrating server 3 to a stronger server tomorrow (all player data will be intact), and we also are adding two new fresh official servers tomorrow - PvP 2 and PvE 4.

And we have another solid update for you today!

We focused on server stability to fix the crashing issues, as well as worked on vehicle disappearing issues – the only one remaining happens is when flying to the other planets, please avoid that for now. Fixing that by tomorrow. This update also includes a range of fixes and improvements, as well as updated translation for German and Chinese versions. In addition we have done a lot of work on balancing crafting, item stats, weight and durability.

Our plan for the next few days is to continue with daily updates until every major issue is resolved. Meanwhile we are also pushing work on finishing offline singleplayer, and expect it to become available in a limited beta mode by next week.

Thanks so much for everyone s support - we are truly blessed to have such an amazing community. Can t wait to get through the next few days of fixes and improvements and start dropping some new content and new features.

Please make sure to restart Steam to download the latest update. And once you launch the client you will see version 0.71 in the main menu bottom left corner

Now, lets take a look at what out update 0.71 has in store: