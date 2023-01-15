 Skip to content

LiMiT's Escape Room Games 2 update for 15 January 2023

Hotfix #5

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Features:

  • Autosave has been implemented.

Fixes:

General:

  • Fixed a bug that caused the game client to crash in multiplayer.
  • Fixed clients spawning in weird places when changing maps.

Lake:

  • An incorrect graphic of a hint has been fixed.

