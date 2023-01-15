Features:
- Autosave has been implemented.
Fixes:
General:
- Fixed a bug that caused the game client to crash in multiplayer.
- Fixed clients spawning in weird places when changing maps.
Lake:
- An incorrect graphic of a hint has been fixed.
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Features:
Fixes:
General:
Lake:
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update