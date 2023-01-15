 Skip to content

Confabulation update for 15 January 2023

Patch 1.0.4

Share · View all patches · Build 10324705 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Additions:

  • Added a helpful note in the billiard room.

Changes:

  • Object changing speed while other objects are already changed has been lowered.

Bug Fixes:

  • Minor bug fixes.

Changed files in this update

