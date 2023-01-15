 Skip to content

Vincemus - Air Combat update for 15 January 2023

Patch 0.13.3 - Hotfix

Share · View all patches · Build 10324666 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changes

Increased fidelity of the edges for the Storm Bringer mission

Decreased distance of enemy spawns on the Storm Bringer mission

Europe Mission 6 & 10 author time has been reduced by 10 seconds

Lowered player spawn point on mission 1 so you have to climb to allies

Bug Fixes

Fixed some UI typos

Bombs dropped from the B-17 would explode in the air and deal 0 damage to enemies

Europe mission 1 & 2 has had it’s water changed so we can get the fog on the horizon back

Mission night patrol progression has been fixed

Fixed a bug that caused end of map warning boxes to be 50% smaller then what it’s actual size was

Fixed a bug that caused trains to shoot when in tunnels

Fixed AI AA markers on storm bringer

Vincemus - Live Windows Depot 1303012
