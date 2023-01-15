Patch 0.13.3 - Hotfix

Changes
Increased fidelity of the edges for the Storm Bringer mission
Decreased distance of enemy spawns on the Storm Bringer mission
Europe Mission 6 & 10 author time has been reduced by 10 seconds
Lowered player spawn point on mission 1 so you have to climb to allies
Bug Fixes
Fixed some UI typos
Bombs dropped from the B-17 would explode in the air and deal 0 damage to enemies
Europe mission 1 & 2 has had it’s water changed so we can get the fog on the horizon back
Mission night patrol progression has been fixed
Fixed a bug that caused end of map warning boxes to be 50% smaller then what it’s actual size was
Fixed a bug that caused trains to shoot when in tunnels
Fixed AI AA markers on storm bringer
