 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Carth Playtest update for 15 January 2023

Carth Alpha 1.90a1

Share · View all patches · Build 10324662 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Carth Alpha 1.90a1

~Player built items save and load
~Continued with ability to drop and pickup all items across the network
~Fixed issue with building roofs making things easier to snap
~Fixed an issue with built items not saving correctly

Changed files in this update

Depot 1638651
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link