New Features:

Added Water Simulation Stepping Setting - it's now possible to increase Water Simulation Iterations, which will speed up water flow

Villagers will now display the reason in their window when they don't go sleep or eating

World Creation Screen will now display a warning about possible framerate drop on very big maps

World Screen now also shows the actuall size in blocks/tiles.

Bugfixes:

Items on the floor without a stockpile allowed to take it were blocked for build orders

And a lot of small minor findings were fixed

Additional Information: https://exipelago.com/threads/v00-01-25.12/