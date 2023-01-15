 Skip to content

Exipelago update for 15 January 2023

v00.01.25

Build 10324639 · Last edited by Wendy

New Features:

Added Water Simulation Stepping Setting - it's now possible to increase Water Simulation Iterations, which will speed up water flow
Villagers will now display the reason in their window when they don't go sleep or eating
World Creation Screen will now display a warning about possible framerate drop on very big maps
World Screen now also shows the actuall size in blocks/tiles.

Bugfixes:

Items on the floor without a stockpile allowed to take it were blocked for build orders
And a lot of small minor findings were fixed

Additional Information: https://exipelago.com/threads/v00-01-25.12/

