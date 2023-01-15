v1.0.40 - Bug fixin'

If you encounter a bug, please consider reporting it in the community Discord server. Thank you!
Added:
- Add more food spawners to each map.
Fixed:
- Fix collision issues with projectiles.
- Fix "Big Time Spender" achievement in the main menu.
- Fix minimap closing issue.
- Fix player's current cash not updating when a quest is completed.
- Fix grounded colliders in cave and market.
Changed:
- Player minimap icon is now blue, and other players are red.
- Remove relay server setting in-game.
- Reduce hunger when flapping, jumping and sprinting.
- Disallow flapping, jumping and sprinting when hunger is zero.
