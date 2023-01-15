 Skip to content

Creature Creator update for 15 January 2023

v1.0.40 - Bug fixin'

v1.0.40 - Bug fixin'

Patchnotes via Steam Community

If you encounter a bug, please consider reporting it in the community Discord server. Thank you!

Added:

  • Add more food spawners to each map.

Fixed:

  • Fix collision issues with projectiles.
  • Fix "Big Time Spender" achievement in the main menu.
  • Fix minimap closing issue.
  • Fix player's current cash not updating when a quest is completed.
  • Fix grounded colliders in cave and market.

Changed:

  • Player minimap icon is now blue, and other players are red.
  • Remove relay server setting in-game.
  • Reduce hunger when flapping, jumping and sprinting.
  • Disallow flapping, jumping and sprinting when hunger is zero.

