0.67.3 Update List

This version mainly fixes various problems when the game frame rate is unstable. It is recommended that players with this situation upgrade to this version.

【Fix】Fixed the bug that the recoil of firearms was incorrect when the frame rate was unstable.

【Fix】Fixed the bug that the time interval between the Grass Boss Huge Bird's skill release was incorrect when the frame rate was unstable.

【Fix】Fixed the bug that the shooting angle of the RotationGun was wrong when the frame rate was unstable.

[Adjustment] The Flintlock is changed to firing 5 bullet one time, and other corresponding attributes are also adjusted accordingly.

[Adjustment] The ShotPistol has been changed to firing 4 bullet one time, and other corresponding attributes have also been adjusted accordingly.