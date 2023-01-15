Update v.1.1 Patch Notes

Hello everyone!

I always listen to your feedback, and I'm hard at work to improve the game and fix the issues you have reported!

With v.1.1 I wanted to address the low Difficulty that almost everyone experienced after unlocking the Skill Trees in Ch.6 - now the game should be more challenging!

I'm the only dev of this game and I try my best to keep up with everything, but I ask for your patience should some changes take a bit to develop.

Just a kindly reminder that you can send your feedback & reports in the official Studio Daimon discord server, or here in the threads of Steam Discussions.

Without any further ado, here are the notes for this patch!

Fixes:

(!) Fixed a glitch that drastically increased Suzaku's Atk after selecting "Finally! My protagonist powers!" at the end of Ch.4 (lol). Also fixed a similar interaction for Faratras in Ch.8.

(!) Fixed a glitch that allowed you to obtain a very powerful sword before the Postgame. That sword will also be removed from your Inventory upon loading the game for the first time after the update if the requirements aren't met.

Fixed a targeting error for enemy Skills that hit the front row when all the allies in that row are KO.

Schwarz's passive skill now works as intended.

Corrected the description of the item Ambrosia.

Fixed Rya's Lateral Dance interaction with Slot 5 in Formation.

It's no longer possible for foes with Wide Fortress to use the skill multiple times in a row.

Fixed a glitch where a character slot would be clickable in the Sly Owl Tavern despite that character not being available anymore.

Fixed some typos.

Balance changes:

(!) Increased the stats of all enemies from Ch.7 onwards, in particular their Max HP.

(!) Nerfed the Accuracy of every Skill that targets all the foes to 85% instead of 100%. Also nerfed their power by approximately 15%.

Changed Shiori's Skills kit after a certain event in the story.

Nerfed Light Mastery and Shadow Mastery (from 6% to 5% per level).

Nerfed Candle Abra (it caps at reducing Atk by one stage instead of two).

Nerfed Crit Rate bonus for lv. 3 Oblumbra and Judgelight (from +25% to +15%) for Faratras and Shiori respectively.

Nerfed Faratras' Probellum's DEF-based true damage (from 100/200/400% to 75/120/200% of DEF).

Increased Faratras' Scutumalis' max duration to 4 turns, but nerfed the Atk/Def buffs from 2 stages to 1 stage.

Slightly nerfed the damage of Suzaku's Stella Triplet lv.2 and lv.3 (not much, since most of the damage was coming from the Atk glitch).

Slightly nerfed the damage dealt when hitting Elemental Weaknesses.

QoL changes:

Slightly increased the speed of Skip (Hold CTRL). I'm also working on a way to speed up battles more comfortably.

Postponed the deadlines for some chapters to account for the longer time required to clear them due to these balance changes.

Enemies will drop Phoenix Tears in the final chapter of the game now.

WHAT'S NEXT?

Top priority (very soon):

Fix a bug in the Finale whereas the Map could behave in a weird way if you walk in the opposite direction.

Fix a glitch where the battle could freeze if actions are selected too quickly.

Mid priority (ETA 4-7 days):

Fix random "width null" glitch that may occur in battle (almost done, needs further BETA testing).

Improve performance over long periods of time.

Make the Bad Ending more accessible.

Add a new scene for when you collect all 8 Legendary Heroes.

In the future:

Steam Overlay.

More QoL changes that have been requested.

Add more generic voice lines in all chapters sub-dialogues (clickable interactions, etc.). This won't affect saves.

Fix more typos that have been reported.

Make a new map for a certain Postgame chapter.

Mac, Linux versions.

Steam Deck optimization (it works fine so far, though).

Console release and controller support.

Translations.

More romance options.

More stuff that gets reported or requested.

Thank you for your attention, and have fun in the world of Arvium!

-Alfred