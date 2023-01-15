 Skip to content

S.E.C.U. update for 15 January 2023

EA 0.8.0 Major Update

Share · View all patches · Build 10324590 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patch Notes :

  • New Infestation Boss Arena
  • 2 New Infestation Areas
  • 3 New Infestation Trials
  • Safehouse exit prompt now notifies what the next level is

Join Discord : https://discord.gg/ZDQGU3fs5Q

There is 3 Boss Arenas, 6 Infestation Areas and 3 more Trials planned to be made,
i will also be looking to add controller support in future updates

Note : with infestation looking to be finished by the end of next month if i keep up this pace, i might add another mode since by next month S.E.C.U. has only been in 3 months of development, i will share the details soon in the official S.E.C.U. discord

Thank you for supporting S.E.C.U.!

