EA 0.8.0 Major Update

Patch Notes :

New Infestation Boss Arena

2 New Infestation Areas

3 New Infestation Trials

Safehouse exit prompt now notifies what the next level is

Join Discord : https://discord.gg/ZDQGU3fs5Q

There is 3 Boss Arenas, 6 Infestation Areas and 3 more Trials planned to be made,

i will also be looking to add controller support in future updates

Note : with infestation looking to be finished by the end of next month if i keep up this pace, i might add another mode since by next month S.E.C.U. has only been in 3 months of development, i will share the details soon in the official S.E.C.U. discord

Thank you for supporting S.E.C.U.!