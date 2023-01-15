EA 0.8.0 Major Update

Patch Notes :
- New Infestation Boss Arena
- 2 New Infestation Areas
- 3 New Infestation Trials
- Safehouse exit prompt now notifies what the next level is
There is 3 Boss Arenas, 6 Infestation Areas and 3 more Trials planned to be made,
i will also be looking to add controller support in future updates
Note : with infestation looking to be finished by the end of next month if i keep up this pace, i might add another mode since by next month S.E.C.U. has only been in 3 months of development, i will share the details soon in the official S.E.C.U. discord
Thank you for supporting S.E.C.U.!
