Pixel Happy Game Girls update for 15 January 2023

Pixel Happy Game Girls now playable on Steam Deck

Patchnotes via Steam Community

After much trial and error, Pixel Happy Game Girls is now playable on the Steam Deck! I hope you've all been enjoying the game, and look forward to more content in the future.

