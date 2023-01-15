Quick little patch.

Hello! So yeah i made a new quick patch with some bug fixes and other things.
- fixed some collider issues.
- optimized some of the bigger levels work better.
- removed inbuilt fps counter.
- changed some textures in some of the levels.
- added particles for lava and poison. Also added particles for underwater levels to make it more alive.
- changed the background system in some levels to match the newer and better background system.
- fixed a bug where if you pressed [C] again after cutscene it would make the cutscene assets reappear.
- made little gameplay changes in some of the levels.
- made stuff in the games beginning more clear what to do.
Soooo that's it if i remember correctly.. Enjoy!!!
Changed files in this update