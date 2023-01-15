Quick little patch.

Share · View all patches · Build 10324376 · Last edited 15 January 2023 – 00:46:09 UTC by Wendy

Hello! So yeah i made a new quick patch with some bug fixes and other things.

fixed some collider issues.

optimized some of the bigger levels work better.

removed inbuilt fps counter.

changed some textures in some of the levels.

added particles for lava and poison. Also added particles for underwater levels to make it more alive.

changed the background system in some levels to match the newer and better background system.

fixed a bug where if you pressed [C] again after cutscene it would make the cutscene assets reappear.

made little gameplay changes in some of the levels.

made stuff in the games beginning more clear what to do.

Soooo that's it if i remember correctly.. Enjoy!!!