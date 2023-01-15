 Skip to content

Midnight Dash update for 15 January 2023

Quick little patch.

Share · View all patches · Build 10324376 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello! So yeah i made a new quick patch with some bug fixes and other things.

  • fixed some collider issues.
  • optimized some of the bigger levels work better.
  • removed inbuilt fps counter.
  • changed some textures in some of the levels.
  • added particles for lava and poison. Also added particles for underwater levels to make it more alive.
  • changed the background system in some levels to match the newer and better background system.
  • fixed a bug where if you pressed [C] again after cutscene it would make the cutscene assets reappear.
  • made little gameplay changes in some of the levels.
  • made stuff in the games beginning more clear what to do.

Soooo that's it if i remember correctly.. Enjoy!!!

