Vosphia update for 15 January 2023

Vosphia Minor Update 0.0.2 and Update Format

Changes:

  • A help menu has been added in the "U" key menu to help players in the game without having to back and forth to the tutorial
  • Tracking for certain quests has been fixed
  • Starting quest has been re-added to help players start the game (was removed due to a bug)

In the future, Vosphia's update will be in this format:

0 (Version). 0 (Major Update). 2 (Minor Update); Ex: 0.0.2 (Version 0, No Major Updates, 2 Minor Updates from the last major update)

Any hotfixes or bug-fixing updates will be put in as a minor update, along with other minor changes.

