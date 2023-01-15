Vosphia Minor Update 0.0.2 and Update Format

Share · View all patches · Build 10324364 · Last edited 15 January 2023 – 00:46:06 UTC by Wendy

Changes:

A help menu has been added in the "U" key menu to help players in the game without having to back and forth to the tutorial

Tracking for certain quests has been fixed

Starting quest has been re-added to help players start the game (was removed due to a bug)

In the future, Vosphia's update will be in this format:

0 (Version). 0 (Major Update). 2 (Minor Update); Ex: 0.0.2 (Version 0, No Major Updates, 2 Minor Updates from the last major update)

Any hotfixes or bug-fixing updates will be put in as a minor update, along with other minor changes.