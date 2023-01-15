Vosphia Minor Update 0.0.2 and Update Format

Changes:
- A help menu has been added in the "U" key menu to help players in the game without having to back and forth to the tutorial
- Tracking for certain quests has been fixed
- Starting quest has been re-added to help players start the game (was removed due to a bug)
In the future, Vosphia's update will be in this format:
0 (Version). 0 (Major Update). 2 (Minor Update); Ex: 0.0.2 (Version 0, No Major Updates, 2 Minor Updates from the last major update)
Any hotfixes or bug-fixing updates will be put in as a minor update, along with other minor changes.
