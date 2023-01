Share · View all patches · Build 10324353 · Last edited 15 January 2023 – 01:09:06 UTC by Wendy

Hey everyone! This is a small update with some bug fixes.

Fixes:

Fixed points going into negative. Fixed Build button sometimes not working.

Additions:

added Indicator that shows when your team is out of money.

Thank you all for the support! I'm going to have a content update out this week so leave your suggestions below :)