Update notes for 15 January

2023 2.0.3 beta changes
- Fixed: Game crashes if ever unemployed
- Fixed: save game progress bar now shows again
- Fixed: Resolution tries to hold at a 1.33 ratio on your first game load
- Fixed: Re-skinned load game screen so text isn't white on a white background
- Fixed: Ability to control any team menu now displays properly again
- Fixed: Player database update
~ Fixed/Added: Unemployed coaches now function properly in multiplayer
- Fixed: Game now properly enforces coaches having first and last names again
~ Updated: Draft screen
More fixes will be coming soon, especially to the draft screen in multiplayer games.
Changed files in this update