 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Australian Football Coach 2023 Playtest update for 15 January 2023

Update notes for 15 January

Share · View all patches · Build 10324349 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

2023 2.0.3 beta changes

  • Fixed: Game crashes if ever unemployed
  • Fixed: save game progress bar now shows again
  • Fixed: Resolution tries to hold at a 1.33 ratio on your first game load
  • Fixed: Re-skinned load game screen so text isn't white on a white background
  • Fixed: Ability to control any team menu now displays properly again
  • Fixed: Player database update
    ~ Fixed/Added: Unemployed coaches now function properly in multiplayer
  • Fixed: Game now properly enforces coaches having first and last names again
    ~ Updated: Draft screen

More fixes will be coming soon, especially to the draft screen in multiplayer games.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2271401
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link