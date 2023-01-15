Cutscenes... Finally

Finally finished all of the pictures for all of the 1st chapters cutscenes.

(At the moment this will only be towards the main game and not the demo version. After the next update which will focus on rebalancing, the demo version will be brought up to the same version as that will be the last update for said demo version.)

Also, the bug that occurred on the second part of the tutorial (where enemies did not spawn) has been fixed for the main game. For the demo version where this is still present, it can be bypassed by returning to main menu. Then simply continuing the game.

(PS: This could've been fixed quicker but I didn't know about it at all lol)