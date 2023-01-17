- Increase 2x acceleration function
- Add anti-theft version detection (non steam platform will not be able to start the game)
- The price of the game will be permanently reduced by $1 ($4.99 to $3.99)
梦境魔法意志 update for 17 January 2023
2023-1-17 version 1.1.2.0 update
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update