梦境魔法意志 update for 17 January 2023

2023-1-17 version 1.1.2.0 update

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. Increase 2x acceleration function
  2. Add anti-theft version detection (non steam platform will not be able to start the game)
  3. The price of the game will be permanently reduced by $1 ($4.99 to $3.99)

