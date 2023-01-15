Patch 0.5.17

-- Raised amount of gold gained per combat.

-- Translations are under maintenance while we work on them.

-- Fixed Hero upgrade options not always showing 3 options when possible.

-- Added Demon Hunter to the compendium.

-- Added 2 upgrades paths to Demon Hunter.

-- Reduced Demon Hunter Event number of Burdens option.

-- Fixed sometimes stuck compendium filters.

-- Changed Card Forsaken cost from 1/0 to 0/0.

-- Added green and red circles to distinguish allies and enemies.

-- Fixed Card Prophecy sometimes retrieving the wrong card.

-- Removed Relic Grave Shovel from the solo Hero relics pool

-- Remove Event Biting Booth from solo Hero mode.

-- Skill Possess now also leeches Health.

-- Nerf to 4th Circle enemies :crab:.

-- Added Decay Totem.

-- Raised stats for subsequent Weekly Heroes.

-- Added highlight to Unowned buttons to show that you can buy Skills/Alliances/Cards/Appearances in the Crypt.

-- Reduced the chance of getting duplicates when opening custom Hero chests.

-- Fixed some instances where ultrawide have weird UI and clipping some screens.

-- Updated some old skill artwork.