Hadean Tactics update for 15 January 2023

Patch 0.5.17

Share · View all patches · Build 10324291 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-- Raised amount of gold gained per combat.
-- Translations are under maintenance while we work on them.
-- Fixed Hero upgrade options not always showing 3 options when possible.
-- Added Demon Hunter to the compendium.
-- Added 2 upgrades paths to Demon Hunter.
-- Reduced Demon Hunter Event number of Burdens option.
-- Fixed sometimes stuck compendium filters.
-- Changed Card Forsaken cost from 1/0 to 0/0.
-- Added green and red circles to distinguish allies and enemies.
-- Fixed Card Prophecy sometimes retrieving the wrong card.
-- Removed Relic Grave Shovel from the solo Hero relics pool
-- Remove Event Biting Booth from solo Hero mode.
-- Skill Possess now also leeches Health.
-- Nerf to 4th Circle enemies :crab:.
-- Added Decay Totem.
-- Raised stats for subsequent Weekly Heroes.
-- Added highlight to Unowned buttons to show that you can buy Skills/Alliances/Cards/Appearances in the Crypt.
-- Reduced the chance of getting duplicates when opening custom Hero chests.
-- Fixed some instances where ultrawide have weird UI and clipping some screens.
-- Updated some old skill artwork.

Changed files in this update

Hadean Tactics Windows Depot 1260591
  • Loading history…
Hadean Tactics Linux Depot 1260592
  • Loading history…
Hadean Tactics Mac Depot 1260593
  • Loading history…
