 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

CulixCupric's Temeritus: Dark Scion update for 15 January 2023

many area and item/interaction crash/bug fixes

Share · View all patches · Build 10324281 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

many area and item/interaction crash/bug fixes, like to gust, frigid beast, and the haunted estate.
Hunting for more bugs, planning updates.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2239861
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link