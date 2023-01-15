 Skip to content

Racingmaybe update for 15 January 2023

Update 39

Share · View all patches · Build 10324279 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added a frame-limiter and a fuse for 1285 error and vsync. Default setting is now 300 fps and no vsync instead of unlimited fps and vsync.
  • Added tool Permanentifier which removes values from neighboring tiles so that you lose less when selling them. Removes 10% each turn.
  • Made racing hints more dynamic and helpful.
  • Reintroduced game-rules to car-choice-scene in beginner mode.
  • Forgot to say that in Update 38 supercharger sound effect was introduced. In this update it has been reduced in volume as it was a bit too piercing.
  • More explainations of Tireboost.
  • Buffed the tool Merchant where it now reduces the timesmod that is lost when selling a neighboring upgrade on a tile with x1 or less from -0.2x -> -0.1x
  • Now you can buy 1 turbo even though you have placed 3 superchargers always.
  • Shaders that have been destroyed can no longer be extra destroyed.

