- Added a frame-limiter and a fuse for 1285 error and vsync. Default setting is now 300 fps and no vsync instead of unlimited fps and vsync.
- Added tool Permanentifier which removes values from neighboring tiles so that you lose less when selling them. Removes 10% each turn.
- Made racing hints more dynamic and helpful.
- Reintroduced game-rules to car-choice-scene in beginner mode.
- Forgot to say that in Update 38 supercharger sound effect was introduced. In this update it has been reduced in volume as it was a bit too piercing.
- More explainations of Tireboost.
- Buffed the tool Merchant where it now reduces the timesmod that is lost when selling a neighboring upgrade on a tile with x1 or less from -0.2x -> -0.1x
- Now you can buy 1 turbo even though you have placed 3 superchargers always.
- Shaders that have been destroyed can no longer be extra destroyed.
Racingmaybe update for 15 January 2023
Update 39
