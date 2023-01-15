This build has not been seen in a public branch.

tl;dr; You can now test the newest Chess Survivors builds using Steam's beta branch (more info below)

New Beta Branch

Hey there,

Back in December I released the 0.6.5.0 patch which introduced the Nightmare ability and Tic & Tac rework. Unfortunately, this patch also introduced a bug which caused the game to crash and I was unable to quickly fix this major bug. Because of this bug I ended up reverting the game back to the previous build.

Now, as Chess Survivors has grown it has become more challenging for me to fully regression test the various systems since I’m a solo indie developer.

Moving forward I will be utilizing Steam’s beta branches to push new changes to. I’m hoping some of you will opt into playing the new branch and report any major bugs to me via the Chess Survivors Discord or the bug report forum.

Thank you for your support and patience as I continue the early access development of Chess Survivors. Over the holidays I was able to get some much needed rest and am feeling recharged and ready to dive back into Chess Survivors. My next goal will be to add in a few new characters and additional Gambit challenge mode levels.

Cheers,

Aarimous

Steps to enable a Chess Survivors beta build

Right click on Chess Survivors in your Steam library Select “Properties” from the popup

Navigate to the “Beta” tab

Select the beta branch you want to play



Beta Patch Notes for 0.6.5.1

Along with all the changes from 0.6.5.0, I have also included some accessibility settings, a rework of the settings screen, performance fixes, and bug fixes. I will also be removing the Enemy Killed and Elite Enemy Killed achievements so those will no long work on 0.6.5.1.

Setting

Reworked the setting screen to have 3 new tabs General Sound Accessibility

Added a setting to Enable/Disable Damage Text

Added a setting to Enable/Disable the Damage Vignette Red Color

Added a setting to Enable/Disable the Vignette Pulsing

Process Improvements and Bug Fixes