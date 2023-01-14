- Fixed no clipping in the hub entrance
- Fixed terminals freezing if someone else interacts with it
- Fixed voice chat not working after level travels
- Fixed player stuck in the air after using ropes
- Fixed jumping on beds
- Stopped hounds from no-clipping into walls when turning around
- Made the hound sounds more consistent
- Added a settings slider to adjust entity sounds
- Removed the hound stun cooldown and made them move much slower in easy mode
- Fixed the hub not showing the correct level information
- Added a warning for a voice chat engine crashes until it's fixed
- Fixed a bug where hounds sometimes didn't stop
- Fixed player counts always showing 1 in the server list
Escape the Backrooms update for 14 January 2023
Hotfix #5
Patchnotes via Steam Community
