 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Escape the Backrooms update for 14 January 2023

Hotfix #5

Share · View all patches · Build 10324158 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed no clipping in the hub entrance
  • Fixed terminals freezing if someone else interacts with it
  • Fixed voice chat not working after level travels
  • Fixed player stuck in the air after using ropes
  • Fixed jumping on beds
  • Stopped hounds from no-clipping into walls when turning around
  • Made the hound sounds more consistent
  • Added a settings slider to adjust entity sounds
  • Removed the hound stun cooldown and made them move much slower in easy mode
  • Fixed the hub not showing the correct level information
  • Added a warning for a voice chat engine crashes until it's fixed
  • Fixed a bug where hounds sometimes didn't stop
  • Fixed player counts always showing 1 in the server list

Changed files in this update

Depot 1943951
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link